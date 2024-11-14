The Boat Race: Chanel-backed Thames regatta gets season underway

The central London stroke rate was on the rise this week as the 2025 Boat Race season got underway with the Presidents’ Challenge at Somerset House.

The central London stroke rate was on the rise this week as the 2025 Boat Race season got underway with the Presidents’ Challenge at Somerset House.

The challenge, issued on behalf of the men’s and women’s crews that lost in the previous edition, renewed the rivalry between Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

It comes a month after the iconic Thames race announced French powerhouses Chanel as their title sponsor.

Siobhan Cassidy, chair of The Boat Race Company, said: “The 2025 Chanel J12 Boat Race marks a year of significant milestones.

“From welcoming Chanel as our new title sponsor to introducing new competitors from all over the world, including current Olympic champions, the mass appeal for one of Britain’s most historic sporting events is more widespread than ever.

“I’m excited for another fiercely contested ‘Battle of the Blues’ and for the rowers’ competitive spirit to reach new people and places.”

Chanel will sponsor the race for the first time Chanel Boat Race flanked by captains Presidents’ Challenge

When they confirmed their sponsorship of the Thames race, president of Chanel watches and fine jewellery, Frederic Grangie, said: “We are delighted to sign a strategic partnership with The Boat Race who share the same values of collective endeavour and the pursuit of excellence.

“It’s an honour to be the first ever official timekeeper in the race’s 195-year history to simultaneously become title sponsor and principal partner.”