Sick Boat Race rowers remind us why we must be tough on water companies

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Sick Boat Race rowers are the tip of the iceberg. Failing water companies are polluting the Thames and it’s time for action, says water minister Emma Hardy

As the world-famous Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race gets underway on the Thames later today, it’s hard not to feel a sense of pride. This iconic race is a highlight of our sporting calendar, with thousands of spectators lining the banks of the river, and millions more watching on TV. But while the rowers battle it out for the trophy, there’s another battle happening behind the scenes – the fight to keep our rivers clean and safe for Londoners.

Rowers are worried about getting sick

I was horrified to see last year’s Boat Race overshadowed by health warnings telling rowers not to enter the river because of the risk of becoming ill from sewage pollution. And this week we’ve seen further warnings about concerning levels of E Coli in the Thames which will once again scupper the tradition of throwing coxes into the river to celebrate the end of the race.

The Thames is so much more than just an impressive backdrop for the Boat Race. It’s the beating heart of the city, supporting vital wildlife, providing water for homes and offering peaceful spaces for Londoners to enjoy. But like many of our nation’s rivers, the Thames faces growing threats from pollution caused by failing water companies.

A few weeks ago I met Sir Steve Redgrave who told me about the impact this is having on the rowing community, with athletes worrying about getting sick during their training. And their fears are not unfounded – last year sewage spilled into the Thames for 7,000 hours. This is completely unacceptable.

As the government’s water minister, I’m determined to tackle this issue and since we came into office last summer, huge progress has already been made.

The effort to clean the Thames

We’ve delivered on our promise to put water companies under tough special measures through our landmark Water (Special Measures) Act, introducing tough new laws to ban the payment of unfair bonuses to polluting water bosses and bring stronger criminal charges against them if they break the law.

We have also helped secure £104bn of private sector investment to upgrade and build new water infrastructure to clean up our waterways as part of the government’s Plan for Change. This is the largest investment into water in history, and the second largest investment into any part of the economy over the lifetime of this parliament. It will fund modern treatment plants, progress nine new reservoirs and carry out the long-overdue repairs our network desperately needs.

Over the next five years alone, more than £20bn will be spent funding essential work across London and the wider Thames Valley region, including maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. The newly up and running London Tideway Tunnels – the £4.5bn super sewer designed to cut sewage spills into the river by around 95 per cent – is proof of what is possible through bold investment in infrastructure. And we urgently need upgrades like this right across the country.

That’s why six months ago we commissioned former deputy governor of the Bank of England Sir Jon Cunliffe and expert advisors to carry out the largest review of the industry since privatisation. Their recommendations, due this summer, will shape further laws to attract the investment needed to clean up our waterways and restore public confidence in the sector.

So, as the rowers glide over the Thames in this year’s Boat Race, let’s remember the importance of the water beneath them. This government is working hard to make sure our rivers stay clean and safe for the future, not just for sporting events but for everyone who depends on and enjoys them. I will keep pushing for faster progress towards this goal to deliver a cleaner Thames and a healthier environment for Londoners.