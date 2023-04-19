The best eco friendly wine for Earth Day

Boxed wine might remind you of your university days, but here me out: it’s loads better for the environment and tastes pretty good, too.

We’re all becoming more aware of our environmental footprint and any wine producer not creating wines in an eco-friendly way is really falling behind the times. Gen Z in particular want to know where their wine comes from and how it’s made, and they’re proving it with their pounds. With Earth Day on Saturday I thought I would put together some ideas on how to drink more sustainably.

One way to drastically reduce your carbon footprint is to look at your wine’s packaging. Yes, a glass bottle is attractive, and alternative options don’t tend to work well for long term cellaring, but most wine is released when it is meant to be drunk so if you plan on sipping soon, consider wines in boxes or cans.

Bag-in-box wine has come a long way from the bargain basement booze of old. On a recent trip to France, I was surprised to see a restaurant serving only boxed wine, pouring it into a carafe for the table. If it’s good enough for the French, it’s certainly good enough for me, plus I do enjoy the convenience of a box.

I regularly pop out an attractive box from companies like Laylo or the BIB Wine Company at a play date or picnic and people can help themselves, pouring from the handy tap on the side, which takes some pressure off as the host. Cans have also come a long way, and these are handy for the handbag or if you want a smaller serving. One can is two small glasses of wine.

I even have a friend who buys wines in cans so she can split them over dinner, enjoying a white with one course and a red with another, giving her options for wine pairing without opening multiple bottles. These formats are lighter to transport, take less energy to make and can be largely recycled. Look to fresh, zippy, fruit-forward styles of wine whether red, white or rosé if you’re looking to buy canned.

If only glass will do, opt for lighter weight bottles, or ones without foil at the top. Historically this foil was protective but now it’s more of a branding exercise, so it’s greener to go without.

There are other ways to drink wine and think about being good to the planet. Majestic have teamed up with the Portuguese Cork Association to host the UK’s first ever cork harvest for the Eden Project, so collect up all your natural corks and drop them off at any store near you.

Finally, the benefits of buying your produce locally are huge. By drinking more English and Welsh wine we are supporting smaller independents, the local community and we are also drastically reducing the negative impact associated with transport.

With so many excellent British producers, there has never been a tastier way to help the planet.

Wines of the week

Domaine Bousquet Gaia Organic Malbec 2019, £16.99, Waitrose

Fittingly named for the Greek Goddess of Earth, this B-corp Argentine producer has been organic since 2001 and is one of only four wineries in the world to have Regenerative Organic Certified status. A deliciously ripe classic Malbec.

Laylo Sauvignon Blanc, £34.99, drinklaylo.com

100% recyclable and generating 90% less carbon than a bottle but containing the wine of three. This is not only one of the most beautiful boxes I have ever seen but the wine, a crisp fresh sophisticated French Sauvignon Blanc, is delicious too.

Mirabeau Pure Côtes de Provence Rosé, £15.99, Waitrose

This elegant rosé just got a facelift with a stylish new bottle that has been purposely designed to be reused as a vase or water bottle for the table. It has already won an award for its look but luckily the wine itself is also lovely springtime sipping.

Roberto Voerzio Nebbiolo ­­­Langhe ‘Disanfrancesco’ 2020, £23.17, Justerini & Brooks

I did a double-take at the price because this wine is exceptional quality. Silky fruit, refined tannins and an enveloping perfume of wildflowers. If you like your Barolo, do yourself a favour and try this wine. If you can wait this would age at least a decade.

Pierre Gimonnet et Fils Millesime de Collection Vielles Vignes de Chardonnay 2008, £220, The Finest Bubble

One of the most exquisite grower champagnes I have drunk for a long time. A generous bottle of real depth and class with a beautiful balance and long nutty finish. It also only comes in magnum, perfect for slow thoughtful aging – and it shows.

