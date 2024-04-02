The best and worst corporate April Fools’ Day gags

From Haggis ice cream to double-decker trollies, City A.M. rounds up the best and worst gags by businesses on April Fools Day.

Aldi axes Love ‘Aisleland‘

Discounter Aldi said it would cancel its first season of ‘Love Aislenad” after facing backlash from its legal team.

“Although the idea was carefully reviewed within the business, it was seemingly not shown to the legal team. This was by no means “on purpose” or “because they kill all the fun” despite what reports or snakey emails from Jeff might say,” the supermarket said in a prank statement.

“Because of this, our boss has now confirmed that legally the show cannot go ahead and that although we give off the vibe that we love court cases, they are incredibly costly and going forward with this plan would not be “within our best interest”.”

Currys to serve curries…

You asked and we always deliver… introducing Curries for Tech🔥



We’ve cooked up something special, allowing you to swap tech for tikka!



Bring in your old, unwanted tech and swap it for a FREE curry and a £5 Cash for Trash voucher to put towards your next purchase ♻️ pic.twitter.com/egGuDK9rRU — Currys (@currys) April 1, 2024

Electrical retailer Currys said customers could swap their old technology for a tasty Indian dish.

The retailer joked on Twitter shoppers could bring “unwanted tech and swap it for a free curry and a £5 Cash for Trash voucher to put towards your next purchase”.

They said: “We’ve cooked up something special, allowing you to swap tech for tikka.”

Domino’s to sell frozen Pizza

The takeaway giant said customers would have a chance to cook a pepperoni passion pizza from their own home.

Sam Wilson, ‘Freeze-Master’ at Domino’s said: “We’re no fools, we know our customers can’t get their Domino’s fix when stores are closed, so when they started asking us whether they could freeze a Domino’s, we thought we’d do it for them.

“Starting with our most popular pizzas, the range will be available from today for fans to take home and cook a delicious Domino’s whenever they want!”

Easyjet Holidays rebrands as Easyjet Holibobs

Airline giant easyJet announced on Monday that it would rebrand its Holidays business as easyJet Holibobs.

The firm joked that after “extensive market research” it had found that the term was searched more than 35m times on Tiktok.

It added: “Whether you’re looking for a summer holibob with your huns, a Chrimbo holibob with the hubby and famalam or a spring holibob with BAE – we have just the holibob to make your friends jelly.”

Sainsbury’s double-decker trolley

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has unveiled a new trolley design for grocery shopaholics, featuring a double decker design.

“Coming to a store near you, soon!”

Aldi’s haggis ice cream

Fancy a taste of Scotland? Aldi has you sorted with a new flavour of Haggis ice cream, combining the silky smooth texture of sheep guts with the milky richness of a Häagen-Dazs dessert.

The supermarket touted its sourcing of high-quality local ingredients, including “Scottish double cream” and “specially selected chieftain Haggis”.

Yours for just £2.29 per 500ml tub, the special product is available for a limited time only.

Who Gives a Crap launches mission to send toilet paper to Uranus

Who Gives a Crap, the 100 per cent recycled toilet paper business, crudely joked it was launching a mission to send toilet paper on a nine year journey to the planet.

“With billionaires chucking cars into space and taking their midlife crises to the moon, we thought it was time to do something truly meaningful,” the company said.