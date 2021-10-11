The award for the world's most-talked about entrepreneur goes to...

Certain entrepreneurs are so innovative and forward-thinking, their ideas and creations have a monumental impact on the world.

Turns out, South African Elon Musk is the most discussed entrepreneur in the world, as there were 340,957 online articles published about the Tesla tycoon from September 2020 to August of this year.

In second position is Jeff Bezos, 142,862 online articles were written about the founder of Amazon.

Next up are Bill Gates (84,262) and Warren Buffett (45,168) as the renowned entrepreneurs that had over 45,000 online articles centred around them since September of last year.

Based on the latest data from online analytics tool Buzzsumo, MoneyTransfers.com analysed which entrepreneurs in the world have been the most publicised online in the past year.

The most talked-about entrepreneurs in the world