The 13 unmissable TV shows to watch in 2026, from Industry to Bridgerton

It’s set to be another blockbuster year for TV shows in 2026, with the return of much-loved franchises like Bridgerton and Industry, as well as a range of new launches, including – for the young and perpetually online – Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty, a thrilling-sounding look at “ozempic culture,” and the return of Dawn French in a prime time BBC slot in her new comedy series.

Here are the 13 biggest TV shows launching in 2026 and when to catch them.

Can You Keep A Secret?

When grandmother Debbie Fendon’s husband William is mistakenly declared dead, the pair realise they can capitalise on the mistake, hiding him in the loft so they can claim life insurance. But the conceit gets messy with their son Harry and his police officer wife Neha living nearby. Can You Keep a Secret? is based on a bestselling novel by Sophie Kinsella and the six part series starring Dawn French will premiere on the BBC. In a statement, Simon Mayhew-Archer, creator and producer of the show, described it as “clever, quirkily charming family romp.” Early 2026; BBC One and iPlayer.

The Beauty

Long time collaborators Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson take on “ozempic culture” in this new body-horror series. Based on comic books by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, The Beauty is a sexually transmitted virus that transforms those who catch it into the perfect versions of themselves – it slims, chisels and sculpts – until it burns the host to death from the inside. The series follows an FBI investigation into the STD, which mysteriously begins wiping out supermodels. The star studded cast will feature Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as lead FBI investigators, and Ashton Kutcher as the tech billionaire baddie, starring as the man behind “The Corporation”. Murphy told Variety the show asks essential questions like “what would you do for beauty? What would you do for money? It has all of those things that I’ve grappled with in my entire career, all in one package.” Premieres 21 January; Disney Plus

The Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston returns as retired spy Jonathan Pine nearly a decade after The Night Manager’s inaugural season in 2016. Pine has been living off the radar, but dives back into his old life to infiltrate an arms operation in Colombia when he spots a mercenary known to him through a ruthless billionaire arms dealer, played by Hugh Laurie. Along with Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Alistair Petrie return to the series. The show is based on John le Carré’s 1993 novel of the same name. Creator David Farr told the Guardian that Le Carré, who died in 2020, had “given his blessing to a second season”. Premieres 1 January

The Apprentice

Lord Alan Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell return to the boardroom for the 20th season of The Apprentice this January. The show returns with its regular format where candidates compete to win a £250k investment and a 50/50 business partnership with billionaire Lord Alan Sugar. For The Apprentice’s big anniversary, the BBC will launch their first full length version of Celebrity Apprentice with proceeds going directly to BBC Children in Need. January 2026

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The Game of Thrones universe returns with prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The Game of Thrones series spanned eight seasons and followed a power struggle for the Iron Throne in the mythical kingdom of Westeros and Essos. This new series is set a century ahead of GoT in the year 209 AC (After Aegon’s Conquest) and is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. The story follows Ser Duncan “Dunk” and his young squire Egg through the kingdom of Westeros, while Egg’s true identity remains hidden. Many fans of the series consider the novellas to be some of Martin’s best work but others are sceptical about how HBO will find enough material to adapt them into a series. This story will focus closely on the pair’s relationship as they face the challenges of knighthood together. The first season will be a six part series at half an hour each and the show has already been renewed for a second season. 19 January; Sky Atlantic and NOW

Industry

The high stakes financial drama, Industry, is back for another season. The show is known for shining a light on the dark and dirty underbelly of the banking industry. Returning for their fourth season with a few leavers and additions to the cast, Industry will be facing the pressures of operating under a new Labour government and there’s a sparkly new Fintech competitor on the scene. The show’s creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay told ELLE that the new episodes are the franchise’s most “compulsively watchable” yet. January; BBC One and iPlayer

A Thousand Blows

A Thousand Blows is from Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight and stars Adolescence actor Stephen Graham. Set in 1880s Victorian England, the drama follows two best friends who immigrate from Jamaica to London’s East End and become embroiled within the world of gritty bare knuckle boxing. The story is dropping all at once on Disney+ and continues one year on from the last season’s finale. Knight told the Daily Express that “the stakes are higher” this time around. 9 January; Disney Plus

Bridgerton

The much anticipated historic fantasy Bridgerton is returning for Season 4. Part 1 of this season follows Benedict Bridgerton, who is reluctant to settle down, but falls in love with a Lady he meets at his mother’s masquerade ball. While fans are excited to see the new release, some say that the show has been losing its magic – with costumes lacking in quality and style being modernised. Showrunner Jess Brownell told Entertainment Weekly that the chemistry between Benedict and Sophie has been defined by “tension and sparkle and chemistry.” Adapted from the writer Julia Quinn’s novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, the new release will perhaps answer fan’s pleas for more focus to be placed on the lead couple of each season’s story. The second half of which will be released on 26 February. Late January; Netflix

The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman is back to host 22 new players for another season of deception, in which contestants work together to build up a £120k prize pot. Fans have their fingers crossed that the show will be able to live up to the last season, which will be difficult to top. According to the BBC, there will be “even more twists, turns, secrets, epic missions, deception, banishments and, of course, murders aplenty”. Episodes will be coming out consecutively on the first three days of the new year, and for those who just can’t get enough, The Traitors: Uncloaked podcast – which dives deep with unseen content – will be dropping episodes alongside the main series. 8pm, 1 January; BBC One and iPlayer

The Boys

April 2026 will mark the last season of the much loved satirical show The Boys. The corrupt reckless superheroes known as Supes are protected by the powerful corporation Vought International, but go head to head with the vigilante group called The Boys, who seek to eliminate the Supes with blackmail and violence. The series has scheduled its big finale for 20 May, and fans are wondering who will survive. We’re expecting big twists, more deaths and less justice. April 2026

Euphoria

It’s been a long time coming for Euphoria’s third season, which fans have been waiting for since season 2 over 3 years ago. The past two seasons have seen the group of teenagers deal with addiction, abuse and control, sexual identity and exploitation. Creator Sam Levinson doesn’t shy away from heavy issues and self-destructive behaviours that young people might be dealing with, but fans have been critical of his sexualisation of female characters of the show, with theories that characters will be pushed into sex work by the end of the final season. All will be reviewed this spring. April 2026; Sky Atlantic

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is set almost 200 years before the Game of Thrones series – when the Targaryens were still riding dragons, long before Daenerys Targaryen’s time. House of the Dragons is one of the most anticipated TV shows returning in 2026, although its release date is unconfirmed at the moment. The show is suspected to air in August, according to actor Matt Smith in a recent interview with ITV. Late 2026; Sky Atlantic

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

Three childhood friends in their late 30s – Saoirse, Robyn and Dara – come together after news of their old friend’s death and embark on a “hilarious odyssey through Ireland” in a hunt for the truth, according to creator Lisa McGee in an interview with Tudum. McGee also created the cult comedy Derry Girls, which holds a 99 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Premieres February; Netflix

