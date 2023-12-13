TfL wins battle to develop South Kensington tube station as government overrules council

The planned redevelopment of South Kensington tube station has got the go-ahead from the Planning Inspectorate, ending a long-running feud between the local council, Transport for London (TfL) and developer Native Land.

The project aims to provide 50 new homes around the Grade-II station and includes developing a four-storey building at the front, which is referred to as the ‘The Bullnose’ because of its unique shape.

The redevelopment would also bring in a new accessible station entrance on the historic Thurloe Street façade, which would give passengers step-free access to the Circle and District Line. A third of the new houses will be built along Pelham Street.

Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council blocked the redevelopment in 2021 after several years of planning, in a move swiftly followed by appeals from Native Land and TfL’s property company.

Kensington and Chelsea’s planning committee chair argued the scheme would impact the architectural design, “height and massing of the proposals on the conservation area and listed building.” Concerns had been raised over the design of the houses on Pelham Street and proposed changes to the Bullnose.

But the Planning Inspectorate yesterday decided to uphold the majority of the appeal, effectively bringing the saga to an end.

Alasdair Nicholls, chief executive of Native Land, said: “This decision brings a drawn-out planning process to a positive conclusion, achieving a rare consent for a major mixed-use sustainable development in a central London location.”

“This is a high-quality scheme that will protect the heritage of the station while bringing a renewed sense of place to South Kensington.”

South Kensington station is one of London’s busiest stations and provides a gateway to the capital’s museum and cultural quarter.

Kensington and Chelsea councillor Cem Kemahli, lead member for planning and public realm, said: “This decision by the Planning Inspectorate is a disappointing blow for people who live in the area, against our planning committee’s decision.”

He added: “We have always supported step-free access at all tube stations but given the strength of feeling on the development, we will expect TfL to fully fund step-free access at South Kensington Station, which will have a genuine benefit for visitors, residents and commuters.”

“This will allow us to divert our own funding earmarked to support step-free access to other stations which need it, such as Latimer Road, Ladbroke Grove or High Street Kensington.”

The plans were designed by architects Rogers Tirk Harbour and Partners (RSHP).