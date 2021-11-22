Another strike: Londoners face severe tube disruption on 26-28 November, 3-5, 10-12, 17-18 December

Night Tube Roundel at Oxford Circus

Transport for London (TfL) is hitting back at the strike action planned by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), warning that commuters could face severe disruptions because of the “unnecessary strikes”.

If going ahead, the strikes – which will disrupt services on two days and eight nights between 26 November and 18 December – will affect a few Tube lines, including the Central, Jubilee and Piccadilly lines.

“At such a pivotal time for the capital’s recovery, we are hugely disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action,” London Underground’s director of customer operations Nick Dent said.

“By making changes to Tube driver rosters, we have provided greater flexibility for drivers as well as permanent work and job certainty, something welcomed by all other unions.”

“All of this was avoidable if the Tube management hadn’t axed dedicated Night Tube staff and perfectly workable arrangements in order to cut staffing numbers and costs,” the union said, hitting back.

“RMT has supported the introduction of the Night Tube but we know full well that prior to its suspension during the pandemic it was a magnet for violent, abusive and anti-social behaviour and trying to run it on the cheap will make that situation even worse.

Action was originally called a couple of weeks ago over TfL’s decision to reopen Night Tube services, City A.M. reported.

The union cited “the imposition of unacceptable and intolerable demand” made by Transport for London (TfL) as the main reason for the strike action, saying it made efforts to reach an agreement with London Underground to no avail.

“No one has worked harder to ensure a safe environment for women on London Underground than the RMT,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.