Union vote: TfL drivers endorse weekend Tube strikes as Londoners face months of disruption

RMT members have endorsed strike action.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working on the London Underground network today voted in favour of strike action.

The ballot, which was conducted after RMT members felt they weren’t given enough reassurances on working conditions and jobs, registered a 94 per cent endorsement to the walkout.

“A financial crisis at London Underground Limited (LUL) has been deliberately engineered by the government to drive a cuts’ agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten the working conditions and‎ pensions of our members,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis and we will coordinate a campaign of resistance with colleagues from other unions impacted by this threat.”

The news comes two days after RMT union members started its strike, walking out on Friday and Saturday evenings every weekend until June on the Central and Victoria lines, City A.M. reported.

“We’re disappointed that once again the RMT is continuing to push for strike action that is likely to cause further unnecessary disruption,” said LUL managing editor Andy Lord.

“If these six months of action do go ahead, we will continue to operate as regular a service as possible. However, customers are advised to check before they travel and use buses to complete their journeys where required.”