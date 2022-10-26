TfL unveils state-of-the-art pantograph electric bus chargers in renewed green push

TFL Pantograph charger

Transport for London’s push to go green took another step this week, with the unveiling of state-of-the-art technology to charge zero-emission buses.

New pantograph charging points were unveiled at Bexleyheath bus garage, allowing some of its 850-strong fleet of green buses to be charged overnight.

With a view to having a fully zero-emission bus fleet for the whole of the capital by 2034, with hopes to move it forward to 2030 if it secures more funding.

The state-of-the-art technology uses an arm-like structure which attaches to the roof’s bus, and charges it up and high-power.

New Route 358 bus [Crystal Palace -Orpington] will be an electric bus, charged through the Pentagram

The new gizmo is being trialed for the all-electric 132 bus route, with overnight charging topped up in ten minute slots during the course of the day.

TfL said next year there will be an extension of charging points at each end of a bus route, which will be trialed for the 358 route from Crystal Palace and Orpington, one of the longest in the capital.

The electric vehicles don’t produce any harmful emissions while carrying up to 80-times the number of passengers as a car does.

The new technology was welcomed by Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, who welcomed the advancement as being “part of our work to tackle the twin dangers of toxic air pollution and the climate emergency”.

TfL’s Director of Bus, Louise Cheeseman, said “the threats of toxic air, climate change and congestion are becoming clearer every day, and it’s vital that we find technical solutions that help us run clean, green services that get Londoners where they need to be.”