Freak accident at Canning Town bus station forces TfL to replace glass canopy

TfL said it was looking to replace the glass canopy at Canning Town’s bus station following an incident last year. (Photo/Dougie Robertson via Twitter)

TfL said it was looking to replace the glass canopy at Canning Town’s bus station following a freak incident which left a Londoner injured.

The transport giant confirmed that a glass section fell and injured a passenger in July of last year as a defect in the production of the glass involved.

“The risk of other glass panels cannot be readily ascertained, however the scaffolding was put in place to protect members of the public and staff in case of further risk of falling glass and to provide a platform from which future contractors can undertake remedial works,” TfL said in response to a FOI request submitted by New Civil Engineer.

“A project is in place to replace the glass with an alternative.

“This requires a new design and technical approval, installation and handover into maintenance.”

TfL said contractors are currently carrying out a feasibility study which is set to be concluded next month.

