TfL gets go-ahead for 852 new homes in Acton

A new development in Acton has been given the go-ahead by Ealing Council, and will provide 852 new homes for rent and sale in the area.

The development covers a 3.6 hectares site and spans from Acton Town station to the level crossing towards Chiswick, TfL’s largest development to date.

Read more: Maskforce: TfL beefs up enforcement of face coverings

The new homes will be spread over nine buildings and will be a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom properties.

TfL head of property development Jonathan Cornelius said the plans would bring “much-needed” homes to this part of London, and was designing to benefit the local community with green spaces, improvements to pedestrian and cycling facilities and new commercial opportunities for local businesses.

“We will shortly be approaching the market for a partner as we strive to deliver these homes – including hundreds of new affordable homes – as fast as we can,” he added.

Read more: UK house prices: What will happen to property values in 2021?

The scheme will be made up of 50 per cent affordable housing, which will consist of a combination of homes available at a range of affordable, such as discounted market rent and London Affordable Rent, and shares ownership properties.

The site, which was designed in collaboration with architects HOK and East and engineers Mott MacDonald, will also provide more than 2,300 sqm of commercial space.

Read more: London’s new ‘postcode lottery’: Councils fail to pay event firms lockdown grants

The plans form part of TfL’s wider housing programme, which will provide more than 10,000 homes across the capital as well as a commitment to deliver 50 per cent affordable housing on average across all sites brought to the market since May 2016.

Work has started on almost 1,500 homes, and approval has been given for a further 6,650 homes. TfL is still awaiting planning committee decisions on almost 1,250 that have already been submitted.