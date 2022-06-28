TfL extends consultation on bus cuts to 7 August

Around 78 routes will be either withdrawn or changed. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) has extended its deadline for the consultation on bus cuts from 12 July to 7 August.

The public body said it wanted to give more time to people “to review, understand and provide feedback,” over its decision to cut or alter 78 of the current 620 bus routes.

The public body launched the consultation earlier this month, saying it was forced to implement the changes as part of the conditions set in a series of government bailouts required to refill the network’s post-pandemic coffers.

Under the plan, bus routes such as 4, 16, 72, 74 and 78 will be affected.

The announcement comes a few days after the government extended the latest funding round – which amounted to £200m and was set to expire on 24 June – to 13 July.

“We must achieve a longer term capital funding settlement that ensures London’s transport network can remain reliable and efficient, can support the jobs and new homes that rely upon it and can support the economic recovery of the capital and the country as a whole,” said a TfL spokesperson on Friday.

Over the last few months, City Hall and Whitehall have been locked in a feud over the lack of a long-term funding for TfL.