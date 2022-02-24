Data shows success of TfL’s ‘pedestrian priority’ trial

TfL data showed that the pedestrian priority trial was a success. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

New data has proved the success of Transport for London’s (TfL) pedestrian priority trial.

The signals, installed in May at 18 crossings across London, give priority to people walking as they show them a continuous green light until a vehicle is detected as approaching.

The signal then changes to red for pedestrians, allowing the vehicle to cross the junction.

Pedestrian priority signals reduced the total time saved by all pedestrians at an average crossing by an hour and a half, while improving traffic light compliance by 13 per cent.

“We’re determined to keep people on London’s roads moving as safely, sustainably and efficiently as possible, so it’s brilliant to see the positive results of this trial,” said Glynn Barton, TfL’s director of network management.

“This new technology could provide us with another vital tool which we can use to make walking a natural choice for more journeys, reducing congestion and road danger and improving air quality for everyone.”

Data showed the impact on traffic has been almost non-existent, as journey times increase to nine and 11 seconds for buses and general traffic respectively.

Following the successful trial, TfL management is considering to roll out the technology to more London locations.

“I’m delighted that this innovative new technology is making pedestrian crossings safer and more convenient for people walking,” London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman.

“I look forward to seeing how it can be rolled out to benefit other locations soon.”