TfL accepts emergency funding extension until May

Transport for London (TfL) has this morning agreed to an emergency seven week extension to its current funding deal to keep it going amid the pandemic.

The transport network had been hoping to strike a long-term funding agreement with the government to begin fixing its finances, but last week transport secretary Grant Shapps pulled the rug out from under the current talks.

Read more: Government offers extension of emergency TfL funding deal until May

With two weeks until the existing deal ran out, Shapps elected to roll over funding until 18 May, when, he said, ministers would be in “a better position” to know about passenger numbers.

As the #Roadmap is now rolling out I've agreed to extend the existing @TfL emergency funding on the same terms as before. This will keep vital services running for Londoners until we agree a new deal in May 🚊 🚍 when we'll be in a better position to know about passenger numbers. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 22, 2021

This morning TfL confirmed that it had accepted the extension on the same terms as existing deal. That means the funding package will comprise around £500m.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, said: “This seven-week extension will enable TfL to carry on running the safe, reliable and frequent services that will be vital as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

“These discussions will continue as it is essential that TfL has further financial support and a long-term capital funding deal that will allow it to support a strong and robust recovery for London and the UK.”

A TfL spokesperson said: ‘We have today agreed with the government that our funding will be extended until 18 May on the same terms that have applied to our funding for the second half of 2020/21.

“We continue discussions with the government on our need for further financial support and a long-term capital funding deal. This is vital for us to support a strong and robust recovery from the pandemic and to provide confidence to our UK-wide supply chain.”

The decision to extend the current funding package is a blow to TfL, which had been pushing hard to agree a multi-year package instead.

As well as £3bn for the coming financial year, it was also seeking £1.6bn a year in capital spending support between 2023 and 2030.

Read more: Round the bend again: TfL buckles up for crunch time in latest funding talks

Ministers have already spent more than £3bn propping up the capital’s transport network, which has seen passenger numbers collapse due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the DfT said: “The roadmap set out by the Prime Minister to cautiously and safely reopen society and our economy means we can better understand the potential recovery in passenger demand, ensuring we deliver a sensible and appropriate deal in the future.

“The Government and the Mayor of London have therefore agreed to roll over the existing funding deal for TfL until 18 May on the same terms as now, providing certainty over the pre-election period.”