Sadiq Khan: Government 'playing politics' with Londoners' lives in TfL talks

Sadiq Khan has accused the government of playing “party political games” during Transport for London bailout talks and of putting Londoners’ lives in jeopardy.

The London mayor told TfL’s board meeting today that the government wrote a “blank cheque without conditions” when given emergency funding to other transport companies, while London is “only being offered another six months financial support, but with ill advised and draconian conditions”.

“[The government’s proposed conditions] are unfair to London, fall on disproportionately on those least able to afford them would undermine the economic recovery of our city and contrast starkly with the support provided with the private train operating companies,” he said.

Khan said last night he “cannot accept” conditions attached to Whitehall’s bailout, which he claims those demands include the extension of the £15 congestion charge to the North and South Circular, above-inflation fare increases and a back-door increase to Londoners’ Council Tax bills.

Central government and TfL have been locked in negotiations over a settlement to plug a multi-billion pound hole in the transport body’s finances, after lockdown regulations reduced revenues across the network.

The row, which centres on what changes TfL would have to make in order to receive emergency funding, threatens the ability of the network to keep running.

On Tuesday evening, reports emerged that the Department for Transport were considering seizing control of TfL from City Hall.

Mayor Khan escalated the war of words this morning, saying: “I simply cannot accept this government plan, which would hit Londoners with a triple whammy of higher costs at a time when so many people are already facing hardship.”

Government figures have become increasingly frustrated over recent days with what one described to City A.M. as “Khan’s bluster” as negotiations turned sour.

Boris Johnson said at PMQ’s today that Khan had “bankrupted TfL before coronavirus had even hit”, despite the lockdown causing a 95 per cent drop in fare revenues.

“Any expansion of the congestion charge or any other measure taken to improve the finances of tfl are entirely hte responisliity of the bankrupt current mayor of london,” Johnson said.

A source close to Khan said the Prime Minister had “lied to the house”.

“Before Covid-19 Sadiq was fixing his mess at TfL – reducing the deficit by 71% since 2016,” they said.

“Covid-19 is the sole cause of TfL’s financial challenge but he wants to punish Londoners by increasing taxes, fares and the congestion charge.”

Mayor’s demands

Khan has asked for just shy of £5bn to keep the network running for the next 18 months. A previous bailout deal of £1.6bn was signed in May.

The mayor claims the Department for Transport is asking for the congestion charge zone to be extended, for TfL fares to increase by more than one per cent above inflation and for the introduction of a new Council Tax precept charge in the capital.

The latter would be seen as particularly controversial as London boroughs already charge significantly above the national average.

“The government should be supporting Londoners through this difficult time – not making ill-advised and draconian proposals which will choke off our economic recovery,” the mayor said.

He continued: “Ministers already forced TfL to bring forward proposals to increase the cost and hours of the congestion charge in May – now they want to expand it to cover four million more Londoners.”

Negotiations will continue after a two-week sticking plaster was agreed last week.