Last-minute funding deal for TfL but still no sign of long-term agreement

Transport for London (TfL) has received yet another short-term extension to its funding deal from central government just hours before an existing bailout was set to expire.

“We have today agreed with the government that our existing funding agreement will be extended until 28 July 2022 so these discussions can be continued,” the public body said today.

It marks the second consecutive ‘sticking plaster’ deal, extending emergency funding by a fortnight.

TfL bosses and the Mayor of London have been pushing for a long-term funding settlement with the Department for Transport, but an agreement has proved elusive amid finger-pointing from both sides.

“There is no UK recovery from the pandemic without a London recovery and there is no London recovery without a properly funded transport network in the capital,” TfL added.

According to transport secretary Grant Shapps, this latest extension was brought by TfL and the mayor failing to provide “vital information we have repeatedly asked for.”

We've supported London transport with over £5bn of funding. Despite already agreeing an extension, TfL & the Mayor still haven't provided vital information which we have repeatedly asked for. In light of this we have agreed to another extension. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 13, 2022

The extension means TfL will avoid the need to trigger a “managed decline” scenario which would include a host of bus route cuts and underground service reductions.

The network, which is unusually reliant on fare revenues rather than central government compared to international operators, saw its finances battered during the pandemic.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, responded to the announcement, saying the short-term funding “is only necessary because the Government has still not put forward any proposals for discussion on the long-term funding London needs.

” I am growing increasingly concerned that we can’t wait any longer without serious consequences.”

He said without more long-term funding, TfL “will have to prepare to make further painful cuts to London’s transport network – its ‘managed decline’ scenario.

“The devastating impact of the pandemic is the only reason TfL needs financial support. It is now imperative that the Government urgently works with me to agree a fair, long-term funding deal that will protect London’s transport network – not just for the sake of the capital, but the whole country.”

TfL had been on course to become self-sustaining prior to the almost total collapse in passenger numbers at the height of lockdown.

Since then it has received four temporary bailouts, but London bosses have been pushing for a longer-term settlement which would allow it to plan desperately needed capital investment and maintenance projects.

Requirements to cut costs have been attached to the bailouts, adding to the network’s financial woes.