Tesla recalls 26,000 cars over software error while it braces for harassment lawsuit

Tesla’s scrutiny over the functioning of its technology continues as two senators express concerns.

Tesla can’t seem to catch a break these days, as it was forced to recall more than 26,000 cars over a software error, while bracing for a potential racism and harassment lawsuit.

According to the US agency in charge of automotive safety standards, software errors could cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally, leading to windshield defrosting issues.

Tesla will call back several models – including 2021/2022 Model 3, Models X and S and 2020-2022 Model Y – and perform a software update to fix the glitch.

The company’s latest recall comes a day after two US senators – Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey – raised concerns over the company’s technology issues.

“We are deeply troubled by Tesla’s design choices that seemingly encourage unsafe driving habits,” Blumenthal and Markey wrote in a letter to the Austin-based company, City A.M. reported.

“These complaints and investigations paint a troubling picture: Tesla repeatedly releases software without fully considering its risks and implications, creating grave dangers for all on the roads.”

If things on the technology front don’t look too rosy, the car maker is having bigger issues on the legal side. Two days after chief executive Elon Musk was slapped with a lawsuit over a 2018 tweet, Tesla might be faced with another one.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing intends to sue Musk’s company over racial discrimination and harassment.

The state agency alleges that systemic harassment and discrimination took place at the automotive manufacturer’s Fremont factory between 2015 and 2019, but it didn’t provide specific allegations.

Calling the lawsuit “unfair and counterproductive”, Tesla said this morning it will pause the case.

“Tesla that has done so much good for California should not be the overriding aim of a state agency with prosecutorial authority,” the firm said in a statement.