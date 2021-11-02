Tesla recalls almost 12,000 vehicles due to software error

Tesla has recalled 11,704 vehicles sold since 2017 in the US because of a software error that could lead to collision, Reuters reported.

The company’s recall included models S, X, 3 and Y and was caused by a software update that took place on 23 October on vehicles in the limited early access Full-Serving Driving population.

After receiving reports of false forward collision warnings and emergency braking, the Palo Alto company decided to start an investigation and release a software to fix the issue.

A spokesperson for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told City A.M. that the malfunctioning software was Tesla’s full self driving version (FSD) 10.3.

“Tesla informed NHTSA that it has updated the software and released FSD version 10.3.1 to those vehicles affected,” they said. “NHTSA will continue its conversations with Tesla to ensure that any safety defect is promptly acknowledged and addressed according to the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act.”