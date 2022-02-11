Tesla recalls 580,000 vehicles over boombox feature

Tesla’s scrutiny over the functioning of its technology continues as two senators express concerns.

Tesla was forced to recall some 580,000 vehicles after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) flagged an error in the boombox feature.

According to the agency, the boombox feature could drown out a safety feature that signals the the presence of an electric car to pedestrians.

“While Boombox can enhance the conspicuity of the vehicle to pedestrians, a vehicle that uses Boombox when in motion may cause the PWS (pedestrian warning system) to be noncompliant, which could increase the risk of a collision,” said the NHTSA in a statement.

The company’s latest recall – the fourth in four weeks – comes as the automotive maker’s legal issues continue to mount, City A.M. reported.

Two days after chief executive Elon Musk was slapped with a lawsuit over a 2018 tweet, Tesla was sued by a California state agency over allegations of harassment and discrimination.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleged that systemic harassment and discrimination took place at the automotive manufacturer’s Fremont factory between 2015 and 2019, but it didn’t provide specific allegations.