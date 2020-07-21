Ten Entertainment announces bowling alley reopening date

Ten Entertainment announced this morning that it plans to reopen its bowling alleys in England on 1 August.

The firm said its 39 Tenpin bowling alleys in England, which represent 91 per cent of group turnover, were ready to open with social distancing measures in place.

Read more: Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment prepares for coronavirus lockdown to lift

Furloughed staff will return to work after taking a retraining programme.

When Ten Entertainment’s sites reopen, customers will have to order food and drinks to their table or lane using an online platform to reduce the chances of infection.

Ten Entertainment will open its six venues across Wales and Scotland as soon as it gets the green light from the devolved administrations.

Bowling alleys, and other indoor leisure businesses such as casinos, had been waiting for the go-ahead to reopen after non-essential stores opened on 15 June and pubs and restaurants opened on 4 July.

Meanwhile, outdoor pools have been allowed to reopen and indoor gyms and pools will reopen from 25 July.

Ten Entertainment interim executive chairman Nick Basing said: “We are delighted that we can now open and welcome back customers on 1 August.

Read more: Coronavirus roadmap: When will England’s lockdown end?

“We are fully prepared and looking forward to delivering fun and entertainment in a very safe way.

“We will be opening all 39 of our English entertainment venues.

“The government has delivered extraordinary levels of support enabling businesses like ours to endure the crisis and emerge intact to restart and rebuild from here.”