Ten Entertainment scores yet another strike as it heads for expansion and keeps price freeze plans

Ten Entertainment scores yet another strike as it heads for expansion and keeps price freeze

Bowling firm Ten Entertainment confirmed plans to open three new alleys in the next six months as it heads for a post-pandemic victory.

The firm posted sales of £63.2m in the first half of 2022, up 53 per cent on 2019 levels, while pre-tax profits rose 121 per cent to £15.7m.

The Bedford-based company notably froze prices at 2019 levels to maintain value for money and drive footfall, which chief exec Graham Blackwell said “bucked the trend of many other businesses in hospitality and leisure”.

Blackwell said inflation in the coming year would be managed through footfall growth, with a “limited need for price increases”.

On top of this, the bowling operator secured 90 per cent of its energy at 2020 prices up until 2024, allowing it to managing soaring costs across wages and food.

A new bowling alley will open in Walsall next week, with more UK sites opening in the coming months.

Analysts at Peel Hunt gave the stock a buy rating, stating that the company was “materially undervalued” by the market.

Retail and supply chain partner at the law firm Gowling WLG Sarah Riding told City A.M. that the company’s buoyant results were “yet another example of how tapping into a crowded, risk-led market to offer a genuine consumer experience that is highly engaged with can still pay off significantly.”

Back in July, Ten Entertainment said footfall during the first half of 2022 was 43 per cent higher than 2019, as the bank holidays come good for the company.

Shares climbed nearly five per cent this afternoon, with shares down nearly 20 per cent in the year to date.