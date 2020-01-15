Ten Entertainment sales jump after bowling alley investment

Tenpin owner Ten Entertainment reported a jump in sales last year following investment in bowling alley refurbishments and new technology.



Total sales growth for the year was 10.2 per cent for the year, with like for like sales jumping eight per cent to £84.1m in 2019 in the company’s eighth consecutive year of growth.

In a trading update this morning the company said 70 per cent of its 45 bowling alleys were benefiting from cost efficiencies created by its new technology re-engineering programme.



Four sites were refurbished last year, with one location receiving extra investment to become a “concept site”, where the firm can trial new entertainment experience ideas.



Meanwhile, Ten Entertainment’s first new build site at Manchester Printworks is expected to open in the first half of this year.



The group said profit is expected to be in line with market expectations.



Ten Entertainment chief executive Duncan Garrood said: “Ten Entertainment has has another strong year, delivering profitable sales growth.



“Our ever-evolving offer, providing family entertainment underpinned by tenpin bowling, is thoroughly enjoyed by increasing numbers of customers.



“We continue to innovate, increase our footprint and improve the quality of our offering which positions us well for future growth.”

