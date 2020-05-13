Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment said it was preparing to reopen to customers with social distancing measures in place, and also said it had the resilience to face a second wave of coronavirus.

Ten Entertainment this morning announced it has secured personal protective equipment for staff and its sites were being configured for social distancing.

Read more: Coronavirus: The pandemic could change the sport and leisure sector for good

The company also said it had the financial resilience to survive a second wave of coronavirus “should it happen”.

The government announced this week that some leisure and hospitality industries could open in July at the earliest, as part of the plan to exit the coronavirus lockdown.

Ten Entertainment said its large spaces would help facilitate social distancing and that the business is “well positioned for the new normal”.

Chief executive Duncan Garrood said: “In response to Covid-19 crisis we have reduced costs to a minimum, utilised Government assistance and secured backing from our lenders, landlords, business partners and shareholders.

“We are grateful to all those partners for their support as we are to the Government and our teams.

Read more: Ten Entertainment sales jump after bowling alley investment

“Together, these actions have put us in a strong position to withstand the impact of the crisis and to take advantage of opportunities that will arise when restrictions are lifted.”

In the year ended 29 December, Ten Entertainment reported like-for-like sales growth of eight per cent compared to the 2.7 per cent growth reported in 2018.



Footfall increased 6.4 per cent and spend per head was up 1.7 per cent to £14.60 in the year. Profit after tax jumped 11 per cent to £9m.