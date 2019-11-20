Ten arrested in London over £15m money laundering plot

Ten suspected members of an organised crime group were arrested in London today on suspicion of flying roughly £15.5m out of the UK to Dubai hidden in suitcases.



National Crime Agency (NCA) officers, who arrested the suspects in a series of raids across the capital this morning, said they believed the group also tried to smuggle 17 migrants into the country this summer.

The suspects are accused of being part of a well-orchestrated attempt to launder millions of pounds in money made through class A drugs and organised immigration crime.



They are believed to have transferred the money from the UK to Dubai in a series of trips over the last three years.



Estimations of travel history suggest the group transported more than £14m in 2017 and 2018 alone.



Officers arrested a 41-year-old man alleged to be the head of the network at his home in Hayes.



Police also recovered a quantity of cash, illegal drugs and luxury cars, including Range Rovers, Audi Q7s and BMW 5 series during raids in Hounslow, Uxbridge and Southall.

“Cash is the lifeblood of organised crime groups and they need the services of money launderers,” said Chris Hill, NCA senior investigating officer.



“We believe that the action we and our partners have taken will have caused permanent damage to a well-established money laundering network.”

Main image credit: NCA