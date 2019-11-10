The police watchdog has denied it delayed releasing a report into whether to investigate Boris Johnson for criminal conduct in relation to conflict of interest claims.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating claims that Johnson used his influence as mayor of London to award a £10,000 grant to American tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri.

The inquiry is investigating whether Johnson had engaged in “possible criminality” and if a formal criminal investigation should be launched.

The Observer reported today the IOPC was ready to announce the results of the inquiry, but decided to delay the release until after the 12 December general election.

Sources inside the IOPC said senior officials at the police watchdog had a private meeting where they agreed to withhold the inquiry results after the election.

Liberal Democrat London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon said: ““It raises questions over how independent the IOPC really is and whether the prime minister’s lawyers have been exerting undue pressure.”

However, the IOPC has denied the claim and said that the investigation has not yet been completed.

The inquiry into Johnson’s links with Arcuri is one of four into the pair’s relationship.

One concerned a £100,00 grant given to Arcuri’s company Hacker House earlier this year by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Arcuri’s American company was awarded the grant, despite the fact that the funding was awarded to company’s on the basis that they grow the cyber security sector in the UK.

The DCMS inquiry said awarding the grant to Acruri was “appropriate”, as her company could have grown the cyber security sector internationally by providing “an effective solution that identifies, trains and places candidates into cyber security roles”.

The other two investigations into Arcuri’s relationship with Johnson, one conducted by the London Assembly and one on behalf of mayor of London Sadiq Khan, were recently put on hold.

The IOPC asked for both investigations to be delayed to give precedence to its investigation as it was “assessing possible criminality”.