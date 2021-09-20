Jennifer Arcuri to give evidence to London Assembly tomorrow

Boris Johnson’s alleged former lover Jennifer Arcuri will tomorrow give evidence to the London Assembly over her dealings with the ex-mayor of London.

Arcuri, an American tech entrepreneur, will face the assembly’s oversight committee over her presence on three foreign trade missions while Johnson was mayor.

Her relationship with Johnson, and the £126,000 she was given in grants by City Hall and the government, became the subject of an investigation by the Independent Office for Public Conduct in 2019.

However, the police watchdog found last year that there were no grounds for a formal investigation into Johnson.

The oversight committee will probe Arcuri over her presence on foreign trade missions and on how businesses secure places on these taxpayer-funded tours.

She will attend the meeting virtually at 3pm from her home in the US.

Arcuri claims she had a four-year affair with the Prime Minister during his second term at City Hall between 2012 and 2016.

Johnson has never confirmed any sexual relationship, but the pair were photographed together on a number of occasions in a professional capacity.

Johnson says he always acted with “integrity and honesty” in his dealings with Arcuri.