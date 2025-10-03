Tee Box golf is where thousands of City workers play – in the heart of the Square Mile

The TeeBox golf simulator experience in Leadenhall

Ahead of the Toast the City awards taking place this October, celebrating the best culture in the Square Mile, we meet some of the nominees: this week it’s Tee Box golf experiences.

Why does Tee Box golf deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast at the inaugural Toast the City Awards?

We launched our first location near St Paul’s Cathedral in October 2019, just months before Covid. Our loyal members were incredibly supportive throughout the period, with offers to keep paying their membership so that our doors remained open when everyone returned back to work, but unlike many gyms we took the decision to not charge when we were closed, despite being charged rent. Fast forward five years and we now have a growing membership of 1000-plus golfers over two locations in The City, and are currently expanding into a third. Our members need their lunchtime ‘golf fix’.

Tell us about the people behind the business

Founders Liam and Harry have played golf together from ten years of age. Both transitioned from playing to teaching, and educated themselves to industry leading instructors. They have created a golf improvement business that services City workers of all abilities. They are hugely passionate about providing young coaches opportunities to become leading instructors through their mentorship programme. Tee Box was born out of frustration with the industry, and to fulfil a market need for high quality golf coaching and practice.

Tee Box golf: miles of expanse of green space – in the heart of the Square Mile

Tell us something we didn’t know about your business

We have taken groups from complete beginners to playing their first golf day. Our team and group coaching programmes at Tee Box Leadenhall have inspired the creation of ladies golf academies within companies in The City.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

Our members! People in the Square Mile are focused, ambitious and dedicated, which fits the make up of an improving golfer! The two founders are not serial entrepreneurs. The City provided an opportunity to get started, and the advice offered from numerous City workers and members have no doubt helped Tee Box’s growth.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

A secret courtyard on Foster Lane just behind St Vedast alias Foster Church, right next to our St Paul’s venue – amazing place to find some peace amongst the hustle and bustle!

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Par-malade.

Go to tee-box.co.uk