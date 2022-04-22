Tech Weekly: Robinhood aims for the UK

In this week’s episode, Lily discusses investment app Robinhood’s acquisition of FCA-approved and UK-based crypto startup Ziglu.

Charlie also discusses payments startup Super Payments’ $30m funding boost; and online pension provider PensionBee’s new listing on London’s top market.

Episode transcript (auto-generated)

Host 0:07 Hello and welcome to Tech Weekly, a podcast by City A.M. where we go through some of the most important news in tech, crypto, FinTech and beyond. We’ve got a shorter episode this week later, Charlie will go over the $30 million funding injection for payments startup Super Payments, and will take us through online pension provider PensionBee’s move on to London stock market. But first Lilly will give us the latest from the crypto world. Lily what’s been happening this week then?