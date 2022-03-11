Tech Weekly: Head of FTX Europe on Tomorrowland and making crypto mainstream

On this episode of Tech Weekly, City A.M. reporters Lily Russell-Jones and Charlie Conchie talk to Patrick Gruhn, head of crypto exchange FTX’s Europe division, about the company’s expansion; its collaboration with the Tomorrowland music festival; and its plans to make crypto mainstream.

Nasson, Lily and Charlie also talk about the latest funding news in fintech and why UK pension funds are missing out on investment opportunities in UK tech.