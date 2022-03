Tech Weekly: ByteTree CIO on Bitcoin amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict

On this episode of Tech Weekly, City A.M. reporters Lily Russell-Jones and Charlie Conchie chat to Charlie Morris, CIO and founder of ByteTree, for a conversion about the war in Ukraine; what role that Bitcoin and gold are currently playing; and whether Bitcoin can truly is a safe-haven asset.

Charlie Conchie also talks to Nasson about how fintech companies have responded to the current crisis.