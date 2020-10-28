Tech bosses face US Senate grilling over key internet law

The bosses of Facebook, Twitter and Google are appearing in front of US politicians this afternoon for a grilling over a key law protecting tech firms.

The hearing in front of a US Senate committee is set to focus on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects internet companies from liability for content posted to their platforms.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey and Google boss Sundar Pichai threw their weight behind the law, which plays a key role in how tech firms moderate and remove content on their sites.

The two tech chiefs said the law, which has come under scrutiny from both sides of the US political spectrum, was key to protecting free speech on the internet.

Dorsey warned the committee that weakening Section 230, which also contains a so-called Good Samaritan provision to protect companies from liability when they are removing content, would harm how people communicate on the internet.

Pichai insisted that Google operated without political bias, arguing that doing otherwise would be against its business interests.

The committee initially struggled to establish a connection with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg.

He is expected to come out in support of a change to Section 230, though he will warn that tech giants are likely to be more censorious in order to avoid legal risks if the law is changed.

Republican senator John Wicker, who chairs the committee, said the regulations had protected companies from “potentially ruinous lawsuits”.

“But it has also given these internet platforms the ability to control, stifle, and even censor content in whatever manner meets their respective standards. The time has come for that free pass to end,” he said.

The probe comes amid rising scrutiny over how tech firms police content posted to their platforms.

US President Donald Trump has led calls for a reform to Section 230 amid accusations that social media platforms were stifling conservative voices.

It comes a number of Trump’s social media posts were flagged or removed for containing false or misleading material, while Twitter also limited the spread of two New York Post stories that made unverified claims about Joe Biden’s son.

In a rare instance of cross-party support, Biden and Democrats have also expressed support for a reform of the liability laws.

However, their scrutiny is focused on tech firm’s perceived failure to clamp down on harmful content and misinformation.

The US hearing comes alongside similar moves by the EU to hold tech giants responsible for the material posted by their uses.

Alongside moves to tackle anti-competitive practices, the upcoming EU’s Digital Services Act is expected to set out new measures on harmful and illegal content.