Click a Snap eyes AIM listing to help it pay its users for content

Dorset-based Click a Snap, a photo sharing platform founded by photographer Tom Oswald in 2016, is looking to list on London's AIM market

A fledgling social media site that pays its contributors whenever someone views their images is hoping to take on the likes of Instagram and Tiktok as it explores a London float that could see it valued at £25m.

Dorset-based Click a Snap, a photo sharing platform founded by photographer Tom Oswald in 2016, is hoping a float on London’s AIM market will help it to take on the “big guys” of the social media world, by giving its users automatic ownership rights to anything they share.

Unlike sites like Instagram and Facebook, which make users grant them license to use uploaded content at the point of signup, the company said it “respects image rights and shares revenue”, paying contributors up to 90 cents (70p) each time someone views their photo.

Following a growth spurt that has seen the company go from 1.3 million users in 2022 to 6.4 million users today, CEO Jason Hill said he believes becoming listed will take the firm to the next level in terms of both reach and status.

He said: “We have a very similar model to Youtube or Spotify where the more people that view the images the more money the photographer makes.

“Its tapping into the rise in people looking for a side hustle – I want us to be the first port of call when people go to upload pictures.

“Even if they share them on Facebook after, we want them to put them on Click a Snap first because they can then make a revenue from them.

“The funds raised will help accelerate the company’s growth, including marketing campaigns and partnerships.”

The company, which will enter pre-marketing meetings with investors this week, is looking to list on AIM in November.

Hill said that despite around 60 per cent of the platform’s traffic originating in the USA he believes London is “absolutely the right choice” for the firm.

“I love that we’re taking money from US consumers and putting it into the UK economy – often nowadays that happens in the reverse.

“It feels as if AIM is returning to what it was originally designed for: namely a home for ambitious tech companies rather the natural resources stocks that took over in the early 2000s and gave it a bad name.”