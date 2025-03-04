Why top law firms are betting big on virtual reality training | What’s the Context?

With the rise of artificial intelligence, several businesses are playing around with new tools to elevate their staff, including using virtual reality.

Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills has brought in the best tools for its emerging technology practice, led by director Alexander Amato-Cravero, to help train its lawyers and help with client matters.

City AM’s legal reporter Maria Ward-Brennan visits the firm to try out their VR tools, seeing firsthand the new way lawyers can leave their desks and improve their public speaking.

However, this technology comes with a serious drawback – the costs – which could make it difficult for smaller law firms to get their hands on. So, what’s the context?