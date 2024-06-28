Tamworth’s Snowdome welcomes return of winter vacationers as its profit continues to climb

Tamworth’s Snowdome said families still see it as “a fun day out” following a year which saw the attraction inch further into the black following a tough few years.

The indoor skiing and snowboarding centre grew its turnover to just under £10m in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, up from £8.8m in the year before.

This marked a significant improvement to its performance in the year ended September 30, 2021, when its revenue dipped to £3.4m from just over £6m the 12 months before.

Snowdome said that its visitor numbers had been boosted by an increase in the number of people booking winter sports holidays – a demographic which accounts for the majority of the attraction’s bookings.

This increased turnover helped the company to grow its pre-tax profit to £2.5m during the 12 months, up from a profit of £1.9m the previous year and a pre-tax loss of £677,000 in the 12 months ended September 30 2021.

In a statement filed to Companies House, Snowdome Ltd said: “The year presented trade in a far more stable and consistent way than the two preceding it.

“With lockdowns seemingly in the rear-view mirror, winter sports enthusiasts are able to book holidays in confidence and these holiday makers are those who principally fuel our peak of winter sports business which traded well.

“Our more impulse purchase leisure offerings continue to perform as we wish and it would appear families still look on us favourably for a fun day out.

“Overall, the board are able to report the company has traded through the year successfully and continues to meet requirements for steady and log-term sustainability.”

Snowdome tragedy: What’s happening with the investigation?

In September 2021, 12-year-old Louis Watkiss from Sutton Coldfield suffered fatal injuries in a collision involving a staff member at the SnowDome in Tamworth.

A criminal investigation was launched into the tragedy, but police formally handed over to the Health and Safety Executive a year later.

Snowdome remains under a prohibition notice, brought in straight after the incident, which prevents it from using the indoor ski slope for tobogganing.

Last year the 12-year-old’s parents, Chris and Natalie Watkiss, released a charity single dedicated to their son.

Louis’s family are still waiting to find out when the criminal investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into his death will be completed.