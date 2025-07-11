talkSPORT BET Sign Up Offer for Wimbledon 2025 – Get £30 in Free Bets when you Stake £5

talkSPORT BET Sign Up Offer for Wimbledon 2025

One of the most popular, prestigious, and iconic Grand Slam Tennis tournaments, Wimbledon, is up and running for another year as the best players in the world come together in London to battle it out for the coveted title of Wimbledon Champion. For the event, popular bookmaker talkSPORT BET is offering an exciting opportunity for new customers to claim up to £30 in free tennis bets when they register!

T&Cs: 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £5 on any tennis market at odds of 1/1+ which settles by 16:00 on 11/07/2025. Get 3x£10 Free Bet for set tennis markets, which expire in 14 days.

What is Wimbledon? A Detailed Guide to Quality Tennis

Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments on the tennis calendar. It is organised by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and is held annually at the start of July. It is the only Grand Slam tournament played on grass courts.

The very first Wimbledon tournament was in 1877, with the Women’s Championship introduced in 1884. It is the oldest tournament in the world, won by some of the greats, and has long-standing traditions still in place today.

For Wimbledon, players must play in all-white attire, a rule introduced in Victorian times to hide perspiration. Since 2023, women have been able to wear dark shorts. Another Wimbledon tradition is the classic British cocktail, Pimm’s, as well as the staple dessert: strawberries and cream. It is also known for having various royals in attendance and celebrities and famous faces in the royal box throughout the two weeks.

Players at Wimbledon are based on their international rankings. To automatically qualify, you need to be ranked in the top 104 in the world six weeks before. Those not already guaranteed a place in the main draw can compete for one of the 16 places available in the pre-tournament qualifying rounds. Some wildcards are also awarded to players based on previous performances at Wimbledon.

The 2025 edition of Wimbledon is set to be a cracker, with a record number of seeded players heading out of the tournament by the third round. Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to defend his title, which he won alongside Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

Wimbledon Previous Winners Year Gentlemen’s Singles Ladies Singles 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Barbora Krejcikova 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Marketa Vondrousova 2022 Novak Djokovic Elena Rybakina 2021 Novak Djokovic Ashleigh Barty

Timetable for Wimbledon 2025

We have provided a timetable of the tournament below to ensure you can stay up to date with the latest action at Wimbledon and plan what you want to watch.

Day Schedule Mon 30th June Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round Tues 1st July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round Wed 2nd July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles First Round Thurs 3rd July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles First Round Fri 4th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round Sat 5th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round (18&U) Sun 6th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Second Round

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round (18&U) Mon 7th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals

Girls’ Singles Second Round (18&U)

Boys’ Doubles First Round (18&U) Tues 8th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles First Round

Boys’ Singles Second Round (18&U)

Girls’ Doubles First Round (18&U)

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Wed 9th July Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Doubles Quarter-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Third Round (18&U)

Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Second Round (18&U)

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Thurs 10th July Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Final

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Fri 11th July Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals

Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals

Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals (18&U)

Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals (18&U)

Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sat 12th July Gentlemen’s Doubles Final

Ladies’ Singles Final

Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final

Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Girls’ Singles Final (18&U)

Girls’ Doubles Final (18&U)

Boys’ Doubles Final (18&U)

Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles Semi-finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sun 13th July Ladies’ Doubles Final

Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Singles Finals

Ladies’ Wheelchair Doubles Final

Boys’ Singles Final (18&U)

Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Responsible Gambling

It is important to always practice responsible gambling when placing bets. Set yourself a budget you can afford and stick to, and keep track of the time you spend at a bookmaker. Set deposit limits and utilise the various responsible gambling tools available, such as setting limits to your account and applying self-exclusion tools. If you or someone you know is concerned about online gambling and their habits, there are several resources and helplines available for support.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long does Wimbledon last?

Wimbledon lasts 14 days and typically occurs at the start of July.

Who are the best players at Wimbledon 2025?

World number one Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will play at Wimbledon alongside reigning champion and world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Can talkSPORT BET free bets only be used on Wimbledon?

The talkSPORT BET welcome offer can be used across any tennis market, including Wimbledon.

Are there any other Wimbledon offers?

talkSPORT BET also has other Wimbledon offers available to bettors, such as bet boosts on specific matches.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.