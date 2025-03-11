Take it to the Max with Clegane in the Coral Cup

Maxxum won the Grade Two Boyne Hurdle at Navan in February.

CHELTENHAM handicaps are notoriously difficult to unravel and they don’t come much harder than this afternoon’s 26-runner Coral Cup (2.40pm).

Dan Skelton, who has won the last two renewals with Langer Dan, saddles Be Aware and he has been a big ante-post springer.

A fine second to Burdett Road in the Greatwood Hurdle, he looked like he needed this extra distance when third at Ascot just before Christmas.

He should go close, but he’s 5/1 and that is just too short for me to get involved with in such a competitive race.

The same can be said about Willie Mullins’ Bunting who has been completely smashed in the betting over the past few days.

Owned by Tony Bloom, this has clearly been the plan, but he is another who is just too short to back.

I’d rather throw a couple of darts each-way and first up is the top weight MAXXUM for Gordon Elliott with claimer Carl Millar taking five pounds off.

He won the Grade Two Boyne Hurdle at Navan last month impressively and that form was franked when runner-up Thedevilscoachman romped home at Leopardstown earlier this month.

The handicapper knows plenty about Maxxum, but he regularly picks up valuable prizes and 25/1 is a fair price.

I also like Paul Nolan’s SANDOR CLEGANE who has run well at the last two Festivals, finishing fourth 12 months ago in the Brown Advisory and third in the 2023 Albert Bartlett, although he was disqualified for a banned substance that year.

Back in a handicap, I can see him running well and the 12/1 available with Star Sports is decent each-way value.

POINTERS

Maxxum e/w 2.40pm Cheltenham

Sandor Clegane e/w 2.40pm Cheltenham