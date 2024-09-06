T20 Blast Finals Day: When is it and how much are tickets?

The traditional T20 Vitality Blast weekend is soon upon us, where the best white-ball domestic sides in England compete to be crowned champions.

But when is it, where will it be held, who won it last year and how much are tickets? Well, City A.M. have you sorted.

When is T20 Finals Day?

T20 Finals Day will take place on Saturday 14 September, beginning at 11 o’clock. Why the early start, you may ask?

Because unlike the group stages or the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast, you get more than one match.

You even get more matches for the ticket price than you do at The Hundred – where men and women play in a double-header.

At Finals Day you see two semi-finals and a final all crammed into one Test cricket-length day.

Three for one. What’s not to like?

Where will it be held?

You may think, like the FA Cup or Premiership Rugby final, that the biggest domestic day will see fans forced to descend on London. But that is not the case in the Vitality Blast.

Edgbaston is now the long-term home of Finals Day. The Birmingham suburb has bars and restaurants within reach and is famous for its atmosphere.

The Eric Hollies stand us usually full of the Barmy Army faithful and is set to be at the heart of the noise.

Who won it last year?

Somerset are reigning champions but Surrey look to be favourites for the title. Here are the last 10 winners.

Year Winner Loser 2023 Somerset Essex 2022 Hampshire Lancashire 2021 Kent Somerset 2020 Nottinghamshire Surrey 2019 Essex Worcestershire 2018 Worcestershire Sussex 2017 Nottinghamshire Warwickshire 2016 Northamptonshire Durham 2015 Lancashire Northamptonshire 2014 Birmingham Bears Lancashire Last 10 winners

Can I get T20 Finals Day tickets?

YES! Tickets are still available with adults able to get into Edgbaston for £75.

And when the four semi-finalists are confirmed there will be allocations for club members.

Premium tickets start at £190 and hospitality at £359.