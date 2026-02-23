Synthetik Selected to Support Amentum-Led Team Hypersonics (UK) Industry Mission Partner

Synthetik Applied Technologies UK today announced it has been selected to support Amentum, as the TeamHx UK Industry Mission Partner (IMP), bringing engineering and programmatic expertise to support MOD delivery of a UK sovereign hypersonics capability. The TeamHx UK ‘do different’ enterprise approach to tackle a national technology challenge is an MOD first.

Synthetik will provide hypersonic modelling and simulation, digital integration, and knowledge‑hub support to Amentum and the wider IMP team, delivering the programme’s Digital Integration Roadmap, ensuring decisions made today preserve a pathway to an integrated digital thread and the future potential for an end‑to‑end design environment and digital twin.

Synthetik’s role includes developing and evolving the programme to include a consistent, reusable foundation for modelling, simulation and test correlation. The company will also support effective information management and compliance, helping establish Test & Evaluation and Hypersonics Knowledge Hubs backed by regular communities of practice to capture lessons learned and widen participation across the UK ecosystem.

Synthetik brings extensive high‑fidelity, physics‑based modelling experience from defence programmes on both sides of the Atlantic. Through this work, Synthetik Applied Technologies UK expects to grow its UK capability, creating opportunities for specialist engineering jobs and contributing to a stronger national knowledge base.

“Synthetik Applied Technologies UK is proud to support Amentum on this critically important programme for UK defence and sovereign capability,” said Brian Watson, CEO. “Drawing on our transatlantic track record and specialist hypersonic modelling and simulation expertise, we will help advance the Digital Integration Roadmap and build knowledge hubs and communities of practice that accelerate learning and delivery.”

Synthetik Applied Technologies is a modelling and simulation company delivering high‑fidelity, physics‑based predictive tools for defence, aerospace and national security customers. With operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, Synthetik develops advanced computational solvers and digital engineering workflows spanning hypersonics, energetic materials and complex test environments. The company partners with government and industry teams to reduce risk, improve insight and accelerate capability delivery.

