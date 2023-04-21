Sword set to Point punters towards All the Riches

Sword Point (inside) and Hugh Bowman will be vying for a clear run to victory at Sha Tin.

JUST how much more improvement can come from Ricky Yiu’s talented all-weather specialist, Adefill, who goes for a four-timer in the Kowloon Cricket Club Centenary Cup Handicap (8.35am), over six furlongs?

Karis Teetan’s mount has become a firm favourite with racegoers, with his never-say-die attitude a big reason for his recent winning sequence.

The handicapper has obviously not been impressed, putting him up 26lbs for those three wins, and it remains to be seen whether he can overcome another hefty eight-pound penalty.

A welcome low draw of four is a bonus, but with the likes of well-handicapped Lightning Bolt, Youthful Deal and Gummy Gummy, one-two over the track and trip last month, and speedy light-weight Superb Capitalist in opposition, it won’t be easy.

Down-in-class ALL RICHES has been given a winning opportunity in the Pottinger Peak Handicap (9.05am) over seven furlongs.

The front-running five-year-old has won twice in similar company and, with a low draw in his favour, should have an easy time racing at the head of affairs.

The opposition is nothing special, although Galvanic will be favourite having drawn an ideal gate for the first time. Also keep an eye out for both Blue Marlin and Vantastic Choice – they are better than their form suggests.

The feature race of the day, the Wan Chai Gap Handicap (10.45am) over nine furlongs, includes four horses that ran is last month’s HK Derby, Straight Arron (fifth), Sword Point (sixth), Sweet Encounter (seventh) and Beauty Verse (12th).

There were many SWORD POINT supporters who were left tearing their hair out in frustration after the four-year-old ran into a blind alley in the closing stages of that contest and will be hoping jockey Hugh Bowman finds a trouble-free passage this time around.

POINTERS

All Riches 9.05am Sha Tin

Sword Point 10.45am Sha Tin