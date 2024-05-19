How do Manchester City and Arsenal win the Premier League today?
The Premier League will be decided today. And while 20 teams will be fighting for the final win for the season, only two of them can still win the tile: Manchester City and Arsenal.
City will win their fourth consecutive title and sixth in seven years if they finish today’s matches top of the pile.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking for their first title since the 2003-04 Invincibles season.
So how does the table look, who do they play today on the final day and what are the permutations?
Manchester City and Arsenal: As it stands
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Points
|GD
|1
|Manchester City
|37
|88
|+60
|2
|Arsenal
|37
|86
|+61
Final day fixtures
(All kick-offs are 4pm BST)
- Liverpool vs Wolves – Anfield
- Luton Town vs Fulham – Kenilworth Road
- Manchester City vs West Ham – Etihad
- Brentford vs Newcastle United – Gtech Community Stadium
- Burnley vs Nottingham Forest – Turf Moor
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Bramall Lane
- Brighton vs Manchester United – Amex
- Arsenal vs Everton – Emirates Stadium
- Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa – Selhurst Park
- Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Stamford Bridge
Premier League title permutations
- If Manchester City beat West Ham they will win the league
- If Arsenal draw or lose to Everton, Manchester City will be champions
- If City draw and Arsenal win the Gunners will win the title on points difference
- If City lose and Arsenal win, Arsenal will be champions