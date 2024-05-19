How do Manchester City and Arsenal win the Premier League today?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 22: A detailed view of the Premier League trophy prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Premier League will be decided today. And while 20 teams will be fighting for the final win for the season, only two of them can still win the tile: Manchester City and Arsenal.

City will win their fourth consecutive title and sixth in seven years if they finish today’s matches top of the pile.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking for their first title since the 2003-04 Invincibles season.

So how does the table look, who do they play today on the final day and what are the permutations?

Manchester City and Arsenal: As it stands

Position Team Played Points GD 1 Manchester City 37 88 +60 2 Arsenal 37 86 +61 As it stands

Final day fixtures

(All kick-offs are 4pm BST)

Liverpool vs Wolves – Anfield

Luton Town vs Fulham – Kenilworth Road

Manchester City vs West Ham – Etihad

Brentford vs Newcastle United – Gtech Community Stadium

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest – Turf Moor

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Bramall Lane

Brighton vs Manchester United – Amex

Arsenal vs Everton – Emirates Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa – Selhurst Park

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Stamford Bridge

Premier League title permutations