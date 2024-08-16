Premier League club owners ahead of 2024/25 season

The Premier League is back and set to enthral us for yet another season. And with 20 teams eager to win titles and stay in England’s top flight, money talks.

While Manchester City faces 115 financial charges and Chelsea passes 40 first team players, City A.M. have taken a look at who owns each Premier League club.