Premier League club owners ahead of 2024/25 season

The Premier League is back and set to enthral us for yet another season. And with 20 teams eager to win titles and stay in England’s top flight, money talks.

While Manchester City faces 115 financial charges and Chelsea passes 40 first team players, City A.M. have taken a look at who owns each Premier League club.

ClubMajority stakeholderMajority stakeholder primary industryLast year finish
ArsenalStan KroenkeKroenke Sports & Entertainment2
Aston VillaV SportsPrivate equity4
BournemouthWilliam P. FoleyFinancial services12
BrentfordMatthew BenhamMatchbook betting exchange owner17
Brighton & Hove AlbionTony BloomSports betting11
ChelseaClearlake Capital GroupPrivate equity6
Crystal PalaceJohn TextorDigital media and entertainment10
EvertonFarhad MoshiriBusinessman, formerly steel15
Fulham Shahid KhanSports tycoon13
Ipswich Town Gamechanger 20 Ltd.Sport ownership firmPROMOTED
Leicester CityThe Srivaddhanaprabha FamilyKing PowerPROMOTED
LiverpoolFenway Sports GroupMultinational sports holding conglomerate3
Manchester CityAbu Dhabi United GroupPrivate equity1
Manchester UnitedGlazer Family

Sir Jim Ratcliffe		First Allied Corporation/Chemical firm8
Newcastle UnitedPublic Investment FundSovereign wealth7
Nottingham ForestEvangelos MarinakisInvestor/local government17
SouthamptonSport RepublicSports investment firmPROMOTED
Tottenham HotspurFamily of Joe Lewis (60%)Trust5
West Ham United David SullivanMedia9
Wolverhampton Wanderers Fosun Sports GroupSport and gaming investment14
2024/25 OWNERS, VARIOUS SOURCES

