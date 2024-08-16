| Updated:
Premier League club owners ahead of 2024/25 season
The Premier League is back and set to enthral us for yet another season. And with 20 teams eager to win titles and stay in England’s top flight, money talks.
While Manchester City faces 115 financial charges and Chelsea passes 40 first team players, City A.M. have taken a look at who owns each Premier League club.
|Club
|Majority stakeholder
|Majority stakeholder primary industry
|Last year finish
|Arsenal
|Stan Kroenke
|Kroenke Sports & Entertainment
|2
|Aston Villa
|V Sports
|Private equity
|4
|Bournemouth
|William P. Foley
|Financial services
|12
|Brentford
|Matthew Benham
|Matchbook betting exchange owner
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Tony Bloom
|Sports betting
|11
|Chelsea
|Clearlake Capital Group
|Private equity
|6
|Crystal Palace
|John Textor
|Digital media and entertainment
|10
|Everton
|Farhad Moshiri
|Businessman, formerly steel
|15
|Fulham
|Shahid Khan
|Sports tycoon
|13
|Ipswich Town
|Gamechanger 20 Ltd.
|Sport ownership firm
|PROMOTED
|Leicester City
|The Srivaddhanaprabha Family
|King Power
|PROMOTED
|Liverpool
|Fenway Sports Group
|Multinational sports holding conglomerate
|3
|Manchester City
|Abu Dhabi United Group
|Private equity
|1
|Manchester United
|Glazer Family
Sir Jim Ratcliffe
|First Allied Corporation/Chemical firm
|8
|Newcastle United
|Public Investment Fund
|Sovereign wealth
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|Evangelos Marinakis
|Investor/local government
|17
|Southampton
|Sport Republic
|Sports investment firm
|PROMOTED
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Family of Joe Lewis (60%)
|Trust
|5
|West Ham United
|David Sullivan
|Media
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Fosun Sports Group
|Sport and gaming investment
|14