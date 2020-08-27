Switzerland and the Czech Republic added to UK quarantine list

Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and Jamaica have been added to the UK’s quarantine list from Saturday, transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.

From four o’clock on Saturday morning, all travellers returning to the UK from these countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Read more: Ministers in talks over London to New York air bridge

In a tweet, Shapps said: “Data shows we need to remove the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland from our list of travel corridors to keep infection rates down.”

However, he added that Cuba would be added to the list of countries that people can travel to without restrictions.

Switzerland had been widely touted to be added to the list after a recent surge in cases of coronavirus.

Shapps has said countries risk being added to the list when their rate of infection exceeds 20 cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

At the moment Switzerland has a seven-day rate of 21.2, while the rate in the Czech Republic is currently at 19.4, up from 16 a week ago.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The three countries join a number of other nations, including France, Spain, Croatia and the Netherlands, on the red list, as well as Alpine neighbour Austria.

Earlier today it was reported that officials were in talks with counterparts in the US over potential air bridges to regions with low rates of transmission.

According to the Times, a route linking London and New York, which boasts just 7.2 cases per 100,000, could be in place by Christmas.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “Conversations between governments in other countries on a whole range of issues take place regularly.

Read more: UK quarantine list: Which European countries have the worst infection rates?

“Public health remains the UK’s top priority and we are committed to tackling this virus while enabling a sustainable and responsible return to international travel.

“We keep the data for all countries and territories under constant review, and will not add a country to our travel corridor list unless safe to do so.”