End of quarantine: Where can you go on holiday this summer?

The government has revealed the full list of countries holidaymakers from England will be able to travel to without needing to quarantine on return from 10 July.

In total, 59 countries are included on the list, along with the 14 British Overseas territories, Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

As expected, the list is dominated by countries from the EU, along with many of the Caribbean islands.

Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Taiwan all also make the list.

Surprising, Greece is also included, although transport secretary Grant Shapps this morning told the BBC it would not be included on the list until 15 July at the earliest due to Greek restrictions on UK travel.

As expected, however, neither Portugal or Sweden were included on the list, due to recent spikes in cases.

This morning Shapps had suggested that there would be a “red list” of banned countries, including the US, but no such list has been published yet.

And countries such as Australia and New Zealand have been included even though their borders remain closed.

The list will be kept under constant review, the Department of Transport said this morning, but may be added to in the coming days.

The Foreign Office has also changed its travel advice away from its blanket warning against “all but essential” travel to the destinations.

The new rules only apply to England at this stage, with devolved administrations set to lay out their own restrictions.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said that her administration would likely agree with the list of low-risk countries, but slammed Whitehall’s “shambolic” decision making.

The full list

Andorra Germany New Zealand Antigua and Barbuda Greece Norway Aruba Greenland Poland Australia Grenada Reunion Bahamas Hong Kong Serbia Barbados Hungary Seychelles Belgium Iceland South Korea Bonaire Italy Spain Croatia Jamaica St Barthelemy Curacao Japan St Kitts & Nevis Cyprus Liechtenstein St Lucia Czech Republic Lithuania St Pierre & Miquelon Denmark Luxembourg Switzerland Dominica Macau Taiwan Faroe Islands Malta Trinidad and Tobago Fiji Mauritius Turkey Finland Monaco Vatican City France Netherlands Vietnam French Polynesia New Caledonia https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors#exemption-rules

