Omicron: How Europe is reacting

With news of a new, potentially worse strain of Covid-19 – known as Omicron – countries in Europe have been quick to shutter restrictions in a bid to limit its spread.

The UK has told incoming travellers that they must take a PCR test on the second day of arrival and must quarantine until they have received a negative test. While anyone who tests positive must isolate for 10 days.

Read more Fresh restrictions blanket new Covid epicentre – Europe

The government has also expanded its red travel list to include South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botwana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambqiue, Zambia and Angola.

While mask wearing in shops and on public transport has also been reimposed by health secretary Sajid Javid, much like in France.

It follows lockdowns being imposed in Austria and Slovakia earlier this month, while the likes of Germany and the Netherlands tighten their Covid-19 measures.

In Spain, unvaccinated British tourists have been barred from entering the country from Wednesday, meaning all arrivals over the age of 12-years-old will have to show proof of two Covid-19 jabs.

Visitors to Spain had previously been able to enter the country with proof of a negative test result and completion of a Spanish passenger locator form.

Greece also uses passenger locator forms and has banned its unvaccinated population from indoor spaces such as restaurants, cinemas, gyms – and even going to church, whether or not they test negative for the virus.

While Switzerland on Saturday introduced a ten-day quarantine on all arrivals from Britain, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi, its health ministry confirmed.

The Swiss government has also halted direct flights from South Africa, as well as restricting arrivals from Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands has also tightened its restrictions with the introduction of a curfew.

Under the partial lockdown, restaurants, cafes and museums must close by 5pm for the next three weeks.