Spain to ban unvaccinated UK tourists this week

Spain will ban unvaccinated British tourists from entering the country this week amid concerns over the new Omnicron Covid variant.

A new measure comes into force from Wednesday 1 December, meaning all arrivals over the age of 12 years old will have to show proof of two Covid jabs.

Visitors to Spain have previously been able to enter the country with proof of a negative test result and completion of a Spanish passenger locator form.

So far, two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been discovered in the UK, in Nottingham and Brentwood, in Essex. Contacts of variant cases will be instructed to self-isolate for 10 days, even if they are vaccinated.

The UK Government update said: “The Spanish Government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK (excluding children under the age of 12 years old) to present on entry proof of being fully vaccinated.”

Brits must have received their second dose of the vaccine at last 14 days prior to arriving in Spain.

The Spanish Government announcement said: “The appearance of new variants causing (coronavirus) obliges an increase in restrictions.

“This will affect British residents but not British people who are resident in Spain.”