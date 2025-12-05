Swift can Ascend higher than rivals with Bentley on board

Harry Bentley rides Swift Ascend for David Eustace at Sha Tin on Sunday.

FORM students have an intriguing contest to look forward to, when a dozen contenders line-up in the Chatham Handicap (8.40am) over six furlongs on the all-weather surface.

Multiple dirt winners, including Group Three Korea Sprint winner Self Improvement, Capital Delight, Sing Dragon and Talents Ambition face off against some talented turf speedsters headed by Invincible Shield, Gorgeous Win, Swift Ascend and not forgetting top-weight and five-time winner Bottomuptogether, who won on his sole start on the all-weather surface back in April.

It is guaranteed that Zac Purton aboard Bottomuptogether will leave his wide gate 11 like a scalded cat in an endeavour to take the lead and dictate from the front.

How much petrol he uses to get into his preferred position at the head of affairs is anyone’s guess, but he is going to need plenty in reserve when they make their swooping descent down the home straight.

Both Invincible Shield and SWIFT ASCEND make their all-weather debuts, after showing plenty of ability in Class Two company on turf.

The latter could be rated a shade unlucky when fifth on his seasonal appearance behind Patch Of Stars over six furlongs last month, and two lengths behind runner-up and rival Invincible Shield.

On that occasion the son of Lord Kanaloa never had a clear passage during the last couple of furlongs and can be rated much better than his final finishing position suggests.

A four-pound pull in the weights gives him a good chance of reversing form with Invincible Shield, and a major plus to his chance is his equally impressive dirt-trial form, which will hold him in good stead racing off bottom-weight.

With the David Eustace stable carrying all before them with a handful of winners over the last couple of weeks and pilot Harry Bentley continuing to ride winners at regular intervals, the signs are looking good for the six-year-old to get his head in front.

POINTERS

Swift Ascend 8.40am Sha Tin