Sustainability at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Host your event at one of the country’s most sustainable venues!

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has continued to blaze the trail for sustainable events since its opening in April 2019.

In June 2024, Tottenham Hotspur has achieved certification by BSI to ISO 20121, a standard for sustainable event management – representing a key milestone on the Club’s journey to net zero by 2040. ISO 20121 is a beacon for sustainable event management, guiding organisations to seamlessly integrate sustainability into every facet of their event planning and execution.

As the Premier League’s greenest club, Tottenham Hotspur is committed to minimising the environmental impact of its operations, with a key focus on the sustainable delivery of events at its stadium.

100% renewable electricity, backed by REGO certificates

Zero waste to landfill

The elimination of single-use plastic water bottles inside the Stadium, instead offering carton water

A reusable beer cup scheme

Food produce sourced within a 60-mile radius of the Stadium, with plant-based options offered throughout

Minimised our water consumption

The enhancement of public transport options to the stadium with four upgraded train stations, a matchday shuttle bus, a carbon neutral regional coach service and cycling provision

In September 2021, Tottenham Hotspur staged the first ever net zero football match at an elite level, in partnership with Sky, with emissions from a London derby match with Chelsea offset into a reforestation project in East Africa and a local tree planting initiative in Tottenham.

Furthermore, a recent in-depth analysis of Tottenham Hotspur’s socio-economic impact has found that the Club contributes around £900m of gross output to London’s economy, generating an additional £478m of GVA (the value that producers add to the goods and services they have bought) in London and 3,700 FTE (full-time equivalent) jobs supported – with further growth estimated for the coming years – as a direct result of its new stadium and activities.

Following a full assessment by BSI – with a focus on social, economic and environmental impacts – Tottenham Hotspur achieved certification to the standard, which is now embedded within Club operations to further foster a holistic approach to sustainability.

The successful certification brings the club in line with COP28, the G7, London Olympics, Tokyo Olympics, the IMF and other large global events.

Donna-Maria Cullen, Executive Director of Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Achieving certification to ISO 20121 standard further demonstrates the Club’s commitment to sustainability across everything we do. We pride ourselves on the delivery of world-class events at our stadium that minimise environmental impacts while creating tangible benefits for the local community and wider economy. We are committed to maintaining the standard across our operations and fostering our culture of ‘To Care Is To Do’, with a focus on people, planet and nature.”

Matt Page, Managing Director UK & Ireland, BSI said: “Congratulations to Tottenham Hotspur for achieving certification to the sustainable events management standard and proving its dedication to the delivery of sustainable events. As a globally recognized name, Tottenham Hotspur has a powerful opportunity to set an example for how sporting events can be planned and delivered sustainably, benefiting people and planet. BSI’s rigorous audit demonstrated the club has taken vital action to meet the requirements of the Sustainable Events Management System Standard and consider key environmental, social, and economic impacts. Tottenham Hotspur deserves credit for taking an important step forward that can ultimately help the football industry and wider society accelerate progress towards a sustainable world. BSI is proud to provide support in this area and to continue to work alongside industry and society to accelerate the adoption of sustainable measures.”

