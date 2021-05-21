Sunday Times Rich List: Who came out on top among a record 171 billionaires?

There’s now a record 171 billionaires living in the UK, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, and they’ve seen their total wealth swell despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wealth among billionaires increased by 21.7 per cent over the year, rising by £106.5bn to £597.2bn.

Ukranian-born Sir Leonard Blavatnik swiped the top spot from last year’s number one Sir James Dyson as the richest person in the country.

Blavatnik’s fortune surged by £7.2bn to around £23bn during the pandemic-hit year, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

His business interests include Warner Music, which he sold a £1.37bn stake in when it floated in the US last year.

Dyson, meanwhile, slipped back to fourth in the ranking after his wealth only increased by £100m to £16.3bn.

Property investors David and Simon Reuben, who reached the second spot after their wealth rose £5.46bn to £21.46bn.

Best of the billionaire Brits

These are the 10 richest people in the country according to the Sunday Times rich list: