Sunday Times Rich List: Who came out on top among a record 171 billionaires?

There’s now a record 171 billionaires living in the UK, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, and they’ve seen their total wealth swell despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wealth among billionaires increased by 21.7 per cent over the year, rising by £106.5bn to £597.2bn.
Ukranian-born Sir Leonard Blavatnik swiped the top spot from last year’s number one Sir James Dyson as the richest person in the country.
Blavatnik’s fortune surged by £7.2bn to around £23bn during the pandemic-hit year, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
His business interests include Warner Music, which he sold a £1.37bn stake in when it floated in the US last year.
Dyson, meanwhile, slipped back to fourth in the ranking after his wealth only increased by £100m to £16.3bn.
Property investors David and Simon Reuben, who reached the second spot after their wealth rose £5.46bn to £21.46bn.
Best of the billionaire Brits
These are the 10 richest people in the country according to the Sunday Times rich list:
Sir Leonard Blavatnik
|£23bn
|David and Simon Reuben
|£21.46bn
|Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family
|£17bn
|Sir James Dyson and family
|£16.3bn
|Lakshmi Mittal and family
|£14.68bn
|Alisher Usmanov
|£13.4bn
|Kirsten and Jorn Rausing
|£13bn
|Roman Abramovich
|£12.1bn
|Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho
|£12.01bn
|Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family
|£11bn