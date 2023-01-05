Strikes: Sunak plans to let employers sue unions and sack staff, but in what sectors?

Aslef members at a picket line at Willesden Junction station in London. Services will be crippled by the walkout by members of Aslef at 15 rail companies in a long-running dispute over pay, with some areas having no trains all day. Issue date: Thursday January 5, 2023.

Rishi Sunak may announce new strike legislation to enforce minimum service levels, which allow employers to sue their unions and sack workers.

The revelation comes as another 48-hour strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) led to widespread disruption across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today, services are being be crippled by the walkout by members of Aslef at 15 rail companies in a long-running dispute over pay, with some areas having no trains all day.

It was reported yesterday by Network rail, that strikes had cost the country £110m.

Read more RMT to resume rail strikes talks with government on Monday

This has also led to major disruption on the London transport network, with severe delays on multiple lines, as well as London bus workers at Abellio, who began a two-day strike on Wednesday, the first in a series of action planned by the group throughout January.

The RMT is set to meet the government for talks on Monday.

The latest wave of industrial action comes as reports suggest the Prime Minister could announce legislation to enforce minimum service levels during strikes as soon as Thursday.

The Times reported that Rishi Sunak is considering measures which could allow employers to sue trade unions and sack workers.

The new law would reportedly apply to six sectors, including the health service, rail, education, fire, border security and nuclear.

However, a significant pay rise for public sector workers is also reportedly under consideration as a means of ending the strikes, according to the paper.

Labour and the RMT and Aslef unions have been asked for comment.

Press Association